Another active start to a new week is anticipated as a frontal boundary brings a nuisance-type snowfall to the region Sunday afternoon. Some embedded squalls with gusty winds and limited visibilities are possible within some bands with most areas seeing between a dusting and 1 inch of snow (possibly 2+” for higher elevations).

Prior to that action, we are in store for a fairly quiet night with a brief period of clearing prior to midnight. Temperatures will likely reach overnight lows around 1am before a light SE wind develops and clouds roll in overhead. Low’s generally between 0 and 15 degrees across most of the region with some areas briefly close to zero (ADK’s & NEK)…

Though tomorrow will start out quiet, it will quickly become active as a disturbance moves into the region by 10am. Light snow showers could start a bit earlier along the international border, while most of us will be impacted by snow closer to lunch time. There will be a “cellular-type” structure to some of these snow showers (similar to summer time T-storms) which increases the likelihood for gusty winds and limited visibilities throughout the afternoon (1pm-5pm). Use caution if out and about; it is possible for a quick half inch to 1 inch of snow to stack up with these! By day’s end, most of us will see a general dusting to 1 inch of snow with some locally higher amounts at elevation…

High temperatures will be a decent rebound off of Saturday’s high at BTV of 13 degrees. Most locations will reach the low-to-mid 30’s…

It is likely some snow showers may linger a bit past midnight in the northern most parts of the Champlain Valley, however most accumulations should dwindle by 10pm. Low’s Monday morning will drop back into the mid-teens regionwide under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday appears to be a quiet and mostly cloudy day with temperatures around 30 degrees in the CPV. By late Monday night, light snow from a potential coastal system will overspread the region with light accumulations possible by the Tuesday AM commute. North of Rutland the snow appears to stay mostly light, however it could still stack up to a few inches by later in the day. Early estimates would place the valley regions between 2-4″ of snow by Tuesday afternoon (4″+ for hill towns)–with most locations transitioning to rain by the mid to late afternoon hours (temperatures climb into the mid-30’s). A more detailed idea of snow totals will come tomorrow and in future posts…

By Tuesday evening we will set the stage for another quiet day on Wednesday with temperatures turning briefly milder for the mid-week period (low-40’s). Another system appears to impact the region Wednesday overnight into Thursday: an early look suggests a mix of rain and snow (valleys) likely changing to light rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours Thursday. Temperatures could be marginal in some locations so, similar to the Monday night/Tuesday system, the devil is in the details. Stay tuned!

For late week, we will monitor the track of a developing coastal system for Friday midday into Saturday morning. High temperatures look to trend a bit below average heading into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer