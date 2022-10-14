It has been a soaking wet last 12 hours or so with heavy rain, gusty winds, and poor travel conditions. Gradual improvements are expected this afternoon as rain exits, the sun returns, and we begin to dry out heading into the weekend.

This morning, heavy and steady rain continues to push east as an area of low pressure filters north along the eastern seaboard; flood watches remain in effect for the Northeast Kingdom and much of New Hampshire. The rain jacket and puddle jumpers will be helpful for the morning commute or walk to school/work.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, clearing skies, and drier weather. North-northwest winds of 5-10 mph will take over during the second half of the day. Those cool breezes will aid in keeping temperatures slightly cooler than normal. Additional rainfall totals will average 0.25″ to 1.50″ with the heaviest amounts likely in eastern Vermont and across New Hampshire.

As far as the weekend is concerned, it’s looking fantastic! Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine, southerly breezes, and mild highs in the middle to upper 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday, a weak and moisture starved disturbance will roam through New England with a few more clouds. Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees to wrap up the weekend.