We have an interesting forecast today as foggy and misty weather this morning will give way to afternoon sunshine followed by some late day showers and storms. Behind today’s system we are expecting a major, late week cool down.

This morning, dense fog and misty conditions are wreaking havoc on the drive into school and work. Visibility is being reduced and roadways are still damp. That means you will need the low beams and windshield wipers ready to go for your morning commute. Otherwise, temperatures are in the 50s alongside mostly cloudy skies.

Our afternoon will offer up breaks of sunshine, warmer weather, and an uptick in humidity. Temperatures will manage the lower to middle 70s, but portions of the St. Lawrence River Valley could get a tad warmer, more humid than the rest of us. That may allow for some stronger storms late in the day as a new system begins to blow through the North Country and Upper Valley. The line of storms will weaken as it crosses state lines.

That system from today will get hung up in our neck of the woods for Thursday allowing for the clouds and patchy drizzle/sprinkles to persist. Make sure to keep the umbrella and/or cozy rain jacket on standby as temperatures only climb back into the middle to upper 60s. Additional rainfall totals will average 0.25″ to 0.75″. Behind the disturbance comes a big late week cool down with temperatures managing the 50s Friday afternoon.