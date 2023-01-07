Happy Saturday to All…

After what has been a rather gloomy and wet period for the Champlain Valley, we are ALL in store for plenty of sunshine on our Sunday! Temperatures tonight will fall much faster than most nights over the last week or so–getting down into the mid-teens for the Champlain Valley with some outlying areas approaching the upper-single digits. This is in the wake of a cold front which cleared our area earlier on Saturday…

The winds we are still dealing with in the wake of this front should diminish overnight–dropping from 10-15 mph to perhaps around calm by sunrise. How fast the winds drop off in your location will ultimately determine how cold it gets…especially with clearing skies overhead. As high pressure moves over our region tomorrow, temperatures will rebound nicely: lower 30’s for most…perhaps a few mid-thirties in parts of S. Vermont under sun-filled skies. Winds will also be fairly light: pivoting into the south in the mid-morning hours: 5-10 mph.

After tomorrow, we watch another clipper-type system (now west of Hudson’s Bay) approach from our northwest. Some computer models have this polar front sinking much further south with a larger reserve of cold air moving into our region–however, most agreement is with a short-lived cold snap for Tuesday into Wednesday before temperatures rebound towards mid-week. This front very early Tuesday morning could spawn some snow showers–perhaps with a bit of accumulation working into the higher terrain. Tuesday will also be quite breezy in comparison with Sunday and Monday.

For late week we will keep our eyes tuned to a much larger system which could bring with it the potential for either rain, snow &/or a “mixed bag” of precipitation. This could be more of a travel headache as some folks prepare for a 3-day weekend. Either way temperatures look to somewhat mild for mid-January–likely at least in the mid-30’s for highs by weeks-end. Temperatures too, however, will also be determined by the exact track of this system. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, enjoy our period of relatively tranquil weather for Vermont & Northern NY.