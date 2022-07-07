High pressure is in the process of overtaking the forecast across New England today. It will mean a return to sunshine and near seasonable temperatures. This morning, it’s unseasonably cool with readings in the 40s/50s alongside mostly clear skies and patchy, dense fog. Make sure to take it slow on the roads and drive safe. The fog is expected to lift by the end of the morning commute.

The afternoon ahead looks really nice! Lots of sunshine with just a few fair weather clouds and temperatures in the low 80s will altogether make for a near seasonable day of weather. Southwest to northwest winds will gather at 5-15 mph as the entire day remains dry. However, our drier weather from the day will get replaced with increasing clouds and a spot shower chance by Friday.

A cold front will arrive across the North Country and Upper Valley tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the front. As the front passes through and clashes with the heat, it may lead to a stray/spot shower chance but it looks to be a primarily dry day of weather. Behind the front, temperatures cool heading into the weekend.

A preview of the weekend forecast shows nothing but sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s. Saturday will be the cooler, more crisp day out of the two with highs in the low 70s and dew point temperatures in the 30s. Enjoy!