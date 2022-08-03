High pressure is in the process of overtaking our midweek forecast with sunshine, dry weather, lesser humidity, and above average temperatures. However, we better savor the sunshine now because a severe weather threat rumbles in by tomorrow. This morning, there’s no severe weather to be concerned about; just a little patchy fog as temperatures are in the 50s/60s.

The afternoon will offer up highs in the middle to upper 80s alongside mostly sunny skies. Northwest to southwest winds will average 5-15 mph, but it won’t be as breezy as yesterday. Those same south winds will help to keep overnight lows warm with many bottoming out in the 70s.

The surge of warm air will continue into Thursday with highs achieving the upper 80s to middle 90s. However, as a cold front approaches there will be an abundance of moisture ahead of it. The moisture and heat will pair up to create heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s and a severe weather threat by the afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued from noon to 7 PM Thursday.

The worst of the strong to severe thunderstorms will rumble through the North Country and Upper Valley by the mid to late afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms could comb across the same areas over and over again resulting in heavy rainfall totals and the possibility of flash flooding. Please remain weather aware.