Our weekend low pressure system that made the forecast feel and look more like the end of April as opposed to late June is now spinning away. To replace the gloomy and chilly weather will be a near seasonable Monday forecast. This morning, temperatures are in the 40s/50s, with mostly sunny skies and light north winds. There’s also a little bit of patchy, dense fog to be aware of in Coos and Grafton Counties in New Hampshire this morning. Be sure to drive safe!

The afternoon will offer up more sunshine, highs in the lower to middle 70s, and north breezes of 5-15 mph. Those north winds will remain well relaxed compared to over the weekend when they were gusting upwards of 35+ mph. Not to mention, our northerly breezes will continue to spill in drier air as dew point temperature crash into the 40s for the afternoon. Overnight, lows will sink into the 50s alongside a few clouds.

Tuesday, the first day of summer, will feature a warm front nosing in from the west. It will be a slow moving front and it will likely take through midweek to trek all the way through. Partly cloudy skies are likely Tuesday with isolated showers for the North Country to start the day. Those showers will then slowly spread eastward into the Green Mountain and Granite States as the day wears on. Embedded downpours and an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out either. Please remain weather aware.