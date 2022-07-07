It’s been a beautiful Thursday as expected! Just a few fair weather clouds overhead, comfortable dewpoints and temperatures exactly where they should be for early July!

Were in for another lovely day Friday, the only exception is a passing cold front allowing for a few more clouds overhead by mid afternoon, and a hit or miss spot shower chance especially in the higher elevations.

The weekend forecast still looks stunning with tons of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70’s Saturday, and upper 70’s Sunday.

Still partly to mostly sunny to start the new work we, but we’re cranking humidity and the heat into the low to mid 80’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley