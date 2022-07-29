GOOD MORNING!

It’s been a while since I’ve been up early for a sunrise! Sunrise today is at 5:36 AM and sunset tonight is at 8:21 PM. A beautiful start to the day!!

I’m tracking a few spot showers, and a bit of patchy fog this morning.

A spot shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon otherwise we’ve got a mix of sun and clouds! Temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s and dewpoints falling back into the mid 50’s during the afternoon.

The weekend forecast also looks great, with partly to mostly sunny skies all the way through! There may be a few extra clouds overhead Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. A slight uptick in humidity might be noticed Sunday as we crank up the heat into the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley