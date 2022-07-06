After a cloudy start to Wednesday, we have cleared out beautifully all across the region. Just a few fair weather clouds remain as we head overnight and into Thursday.

For some it may be a bit of a chillier start to the day, with overnight lows dipping back into the upper 40’s in some of our colder hallow locations like the Kingdom and Adirondacks. The Champlain Valley finds morning lows in the mid 50’s

Mostly sunny skies are found most everywhere Thursday, with just a few extra fair weather clouds up in the higher elevations. Temperatures climb seasonable into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s

With a passing cold front rolling by Friday we’ll find a mix of sun and clouds and a hit or miss spot shower chance especially over the higher terrain. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s

The weekend… looks gorgeous! Mostly sunny and feeling a bit on the cooler side Saturday with temps in the lower 70’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley