It’s a wonderful start to the new work week, and to August. We’ve got sunny skies and a few areas of fog to wake up this morning.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with a few spot showers possible especially in the southern Green Mountains. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s.

Showers move in overnight Monday and into Tuesday, starting off the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By afternoon a few showers and storms rumble through the region as temperatures climb to the low to mid 80’s.

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley