A departing cold front and an approaching high pressure system are the two main features we need to know about in the North Country and Upper Valley today. A few showers this morning will give way to sunshine and gradually cooling temperatures for the afternoon.

This morning, temperatures reside in the 40s/50s with showers exiting to the east-southeast. South winds are gusting up to 20 mph, as well. Make sure you have the rain jacket on standby this morning especially from the Upper Valley and points east.

Our afternoon will offer up more sunshine, a few clouds, and highs in the mid 60s. However, we’ll reach those high temperatures early in the day. Southerly breezes will gust up to 30 mph, but once they change out of the north for the end of the day you will notice an extra chill in the air.

Election Day Tuesday will showcase that big, extra chill in the air with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 20s/30s. At least it will be a sunny and dry day of weather to make your voice heard at the polls.