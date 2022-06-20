While the weather this evening is quiet and calm, the first day of summer brings an unsettled and cool forecast!

We’re anticipating a very narrow band of precipitation to set up some where over the Adirondacks and bring downpour after downpour after downpour. The risk for what we call “training” thunderstorms is high and could potentially lead to isolated flash flooding and sharp stream rises where ever in location under that band. 2-3″ of rain isn’t out of the question, but higher amounts aren’t out of the question.

Have a way to get a warning if its issued!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley