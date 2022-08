We’re starting off this Tuesday with a few spot showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder.

As we head into the he afternoon showers and storms expand in coverages and bring the region torrential rain, a lot of lightning and some gusty winds.

Temperatures are still reaching the lower 90’s and dewpoint are uncomfortable.

Drier air moves in for Wednesday but we’re still dealing with some lingering showers .

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley