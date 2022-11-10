Make sure to enjoy our last nice day of weather today because heavy rain and strong, gusty winds will become likely by late Veterans Day into the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures have landed in the 30s/40s this morning alongside partly cloudy skies and a brisk south breeze of 10-20 mph with gusts of 30+ mph. It’s certainly worth bundling up for with the light jacket or sweater.

This afternoon, temperatures will soar into the middle to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and the slight chance for a stray sprinkle. South winds will persist at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph. Overnight, it remains breezy and mild with lows in the 40s/50s.

Veterans Day will showcase a dry and mostly cloudy morning for any ceremonies, commemoration events, or parades. However, the afternoon will feature heavy rain and strong, gusty winds in excess of 40+ mph.

Rain will continue into Saturday morning with the heaviest bouts arriving overnight through sunrise. Rainfall totals will average 1-3″ which may result in minor river and street flooding.