This morning, temperatures are slightly warmer than at this time yesterday with many of us waking up to readings in the 40s/50s. However, there are some chillier 30s located in northern New York where it’s a bit clearer and drier. Elsewhere, showers remain in the forecast for what will be a wet and foggy start to the day.

Our afternoon will feature highs rebounding into the lower to middle 50s alongside decreasing clouds. Breaks of sunshine will become likely for much of the North Country and Upper Valley by late in the day. Overnight, skies continue to clear and temperatures drop to near freezing. That has resulted in a frost advisory for the Champlain Valley until Wednesday morning.

Overall, our midweek forecast looks to be a bit sunnier and drier with only a spot chance for a late day shower in northern New York. Otherwise, temperatures will manage the lower to middle 50s once again. Keep cozy!