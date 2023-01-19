A two-part system will continue to impact the region through the Friday evening commute with one round of snow exiting the Champlain Valley between midnight and 2am. This is before more light to moderate snow will break out during or just after the morning commute–likely between 8 and 10 am…

Where this snow does not look as heavy as the leading edge of our system, it could still pack a punch in regions where more-moderate snow bands set up. Model guidance has struggled with pinpointing more favorable locations for these bands–but there has been a slight leaning towards S. Vermont & parts of the ADK’s. Prior to this second round, snowfall accumulations for the morning commute will likely be in the 2″-5″ range regionwide with some isolated areas of 5″-6″…

The question then becomes–for storm totals by Friday evening–how far west is the snow shadow from the Green Mountains? This could result in Burlington being more on the lower side of a 4″-8″ range vs. the upper. Places like Middlebury and Rutland could also see diminished snow totals due to this effect as well. Plattsburgh on the other hand more confidently looks to be around 6″ when all is said and done. “Jackpots” from this storm look reserved for the highest terrain and east-facing slopes of the Whites and Greens (potentially a few spots squeezing out 12″+ with ample moisture available)…

By late Friday night, most precipitation should draw to a close from north to south. Burlington & Plattsburgh could likely hold onto accumulating snow right through 9/10pm Friday evening. Parts of S. Vermont may keep snow showers lingering through the very early morning hours of Saturday (3-4AM) as drier air slowly drains in from the north…

Good news is: By mid-to-late afternoon Saturday, we may see some peaks of sunshine–even here in the Champlain Valley as the clouds try to burn off under the influence of that drier air.

Bad news is: for those of you who enjoy more “tranquil” weather–the quiet period will be short lived. By Sunday evening we turn our eyes to another storm which looks to offer plowable snow once again for most of the region. More to come in the days ahead!

Have a great Friday!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer