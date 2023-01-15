A good Sunday evening to everyone!

After finally burning off the clouds in the Champlain Valley earlier this afternoon, we now shift our focus to an encroaching ocean storm “backing in” on us as it ride Northbound up the East Coast. The consequences of this system will largely be reserved to areas east of the Green Mountains–mainly in the form of thicker cloud cover and *potentially* a bit of light ice/snow accumulation through the late evening hours (mainly in the Northeast Kingdom). We do not anticipate any crippling snowfalls by any stretch–but there is the possibility some folks may have to push a shovel around for a few minutes. It is worth emphasizing, however, that due to the proximity of dry air sitting just to our north, it truly is a gamble on whether snow makes it to the surface…

First, we have a wide range of temperatures on tap for your Sunday night. Areas in NY’s ADK’s will likely see 0 to 10 below zero–whereas areas east of the Greens (where clouds cover rolls in earlier tonight) will see temperatures in the upper teens to low 20’s.

For the coastal system, seeing as most computer models have been gradually shifting this system a bit further west and current lower/upper level water vapor imagery is indicating decent moistening of the atmosphere, that has indicated a growing likelihood of anything from a dusting to an isolated 3″ (in higher elevation) across parts of Orleans and Essex counties. It appears the northern stretches of the I-91 corridor will likely serve as a good delineation–where areas east have a higher likelihood of picking up at least some accumulating snow.

High Temperatures on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will range from the low-20’s in NY’s ADK’s to the mid/upper 30’s in parts of Southern NH where “milder” ocean air is thrown westward. Aside from the ocean storm, cold air draining down the Champlain Valley with a stiff north wind (again) will continue to keep temperatures in Eastern VT on the chillier side…

By the time we get to mid-week, we have a “parade” of systems to keep our eyes on: one overnight into your Wednesday AM commute–and another potentially larger and snowier system for your morning/afternoon on Friday.

The Wed AM system looks to be fairly moisture starved and lacking in upper-level support as it moves over the upper mid-west with an associated warm front reaching NY’s ADK’s & Southern VT by around 6pm Tuesday. This could spell some light snow with a transition to freezing rain as warming aloft will likely outpace the “scouring” of cold air out of deep valley areas (esp. in the mountains). Be mindful of this if traveling in those regions Tuesday night. This system is more-or-less in it’s final stages of decay by the time Wednesday morning rolls around with maybe just some light snow/rain showers in the Champlain Valley. A remnant west wind at elevation does present the chance to squeeze out some upslope snows Wed afternoon for the mountains. This will likely dissipate by Thursday AM.

Finally, there is the Thursday night and Friday system. For snow lovers, I am happy to report that both of our long-term computer models are now on-board with *some form* of an accumulating snow event. What we know so far: it looks to be a *fast* system (likely starting Thursday between 5pm and midnight and, perhaps, wrapping up before lunchtime on Friday). That being said, with a reformation on the coast, there will be plenty of moisture to work with–it’s just a question of: does a fast upper-level pattern sweep it away before it can really get it’s heaviest snows in order? What can be said is that odds are favorable for at least 3″ of snow in the valleys-potentially a great upslope scenario with ample wrap-around moisture & a W/NW wind below 5000′. Stay tuned!

Wishing you a great week ahead…

Meteorologist Justin Templer