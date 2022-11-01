Cloudy skies, spot showers, and mild temperatures will be the main highlights of the weather story for our Tuesday. Make sure to keep the umbrella on standby!

This morning, a trough of low pressure is surging east with a few spot showers across the North Country. Temperatures reside in the 50s for many alongside mostly cloudy skies and light south winds.

Our afternoon will feature a couple more isolated showers, highs in the mid 60s, and southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Dew point temperatures will also creep up into the 50s making it feel a little muggy from time to time.

Overnight into Wednesday, a northern cold front sweeps through. Showers will exit to the east overnight with gradually clearing skies Wednesday afternoon; that is after some dense morning fog. Highs will hover near 60 degrees for midweek.