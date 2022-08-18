The showers are coming to an end this evening and were drying out and clearing out the clouds overnight.

Other than a few areas of patchy fog we’re starting this final day of the work week on a partly to mostly sunny note.

By afternoon there’s a small chance for a spot shower to bubble up especially over the Adirondacks as temperatures climb to the low to mid 80’s.

We’ve got a beautiful weekend coming our way, with tons of sunshine Saturday and only the smallest chance for a spot afternoon showers or storm Sunday. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s both days.

Have a great night

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley