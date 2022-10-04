We’ll be on a temperature roller coaster ride for the next week or so. A warm up is expected through midweek, but after a late week cold front we could cool down so much so for the weekend that there may be some mountain snowflakes for Saturday and Sunday.

This morning is cold. Temperatures are in the 20s/30s with frost advisories and freeze warnings in effect for far northern reaches of the North Country. Otherwise, there are a few clouds north and a couple sprinkles farther south.

Our afternoon will offer up highs in the lower to middle 60s making for a near seasonable day all around. Partly to mostly sunny skies will carry us into the afternoon, but the farther south you travel, the more cloud cover you will experience.

Wednesday, temperatures will jump back to near 70 degrees by the afternoon with an ample amount of sunshine on the way.

It will be the perfect, mild day to check out the latest fall foliage which is now beginning to peak in many North Country communities.