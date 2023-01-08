A good Sunday evening to everyone…

The weather scales have finally tipped into our favor…for a couple of days at least. Following a great day on Sunday, we are in store for another fairly tranquil afternoon on Monday. Your exact location will determine how long you hold onto sunshine for as clouds close in on regions from northwest to southeast (areas in NY’s ADK’s and northern VT will likely cloud over late AM/early afternoon whereas S. Vermont and parts of the Champlain Valley may keep sun through mid-late afternoon). Before that, we of course have tonight–where temperatures will range from the mid-teens to the mid-20’s, again depending on your exact locale…

As the Monday system approaches, it is fairly moisture-starved, so any accumulations would likely be limited to the highest mountain passes or, at the very best, elevations above 1500′. Flakes may fly around in the Champlain Valley–but nothing we would need to actively remove (maybe a dusting). By midnight, we anticipate the front to have cleared most of N/Central VT–paving the way for potential breaks in the remnant cloud cover overnight. By Tuesday mid-morning, we do expect some peeks of sunshine–although there may be some intermittent cloud cover that rolls across the sky through the afternoon. Temperatures largely stable through the day: mid-upper 20’s in the Champlain Valley–a bit colder areas N&W. Temperatures overnight into Wednesday could be the coldest in quite some time…as high pressure crests overhead and winds go calm. A temperature rebound won’t be far on the horizon though…

For the mid-week period we turn our eyes to some warm air off the south & west of the region which will attempt to make a run at us. It will be impeded, however, by high pressure to our east–slowing down the boundary as precipitation ripples along the leading edge. Considering we will likely be on the cold side of the front–at least to start–plan for the possibility of *some light snowfall accumulations on Thu AM (esp. at elevation) into, potentially, the early afternoon. A transition to rain–and then a brief “quiet” period–is expected, although the specifics of timing still remain unclear.

Thursday evening through Saturday evening needs even more attention as a larger and “wetter” system looks to form over the Ohio Valley. This will be the result of two low pressure phasing and tracking to our west–a “warm”/rain track for our region. Question becomes: how soon does the mild air get into our region–and how soon does the adjoining cold front swing through (transitioning our rain to snow)? Plenty for the Sky Tracker Team to sort out in the coming days…

To sum it up brief (& early, based on what we know): If you live at elevation, keep a keen eye to the forecast. The valleys–at this time–do seem to be trending warmer (meaning: more in the way of rainfall) with just a few opportunities for frozen precip (Thu AM and, perhaps, Friday overnight into Sat). The rest of the weather story: TBD.

Enjoy the quiet early-week period.

-Meteorologist Justin Templer