Expect a strong cold front to continue working it’s way east across the region through the evening hours with any remnant rain/snow showers ending by 1/2AM. Sunday will feature lots of sunshine with windy conditions and temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below seasonal norms for early April. The next chance for precipitation will accompany another cold front approaching the region for Monday afternoon…

Temperatures by Sunday morning will be quite cold in the upper-teens to mid-20’s and will be accompanied by strong gusty winds through mid-afternoon. Wind chills will likely stay in the 20’s at most locations through the afternoon/evening hours…

Afternoon highs on Sunday will only be in the upper-20’s to mid-30’s across most of the region. Expect a high around 37 degrees in Burlington…

The next chance for precipitation across the region will be on Monday as milder weather briefly works back in. Temperatures will likely approach the low-50’s before another cold front swings through in the evening hours…

As far as a widespread “soaking” rain, the next best chance for this will come on Wednesday as a larger and more potent system works in from the Upper Midwest. Temperatures appear mild enough for rain at most elevations–however we will monitor guidance for a few flakes mixing in as the event grows closer. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer