Roads are occasionally slick this morning, especially in the higher elevations as a mix of plain rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow showers roll through the region.

Take it slow and drive smart!

Those mixed showers come to an end this afternoon and we’re quiet through Thursday afternoon.

Our next storm system is a double barrel low pressure system bringing the region two pushes of precipitation.

The first rolls through Thursday afternoon and evening, falling as mostly snow, some areas may find fast snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour. Southern Vermont may be plagued with a bit of mixed precipitation on the front side of this system as the warm air intrudes north to about Route 4.

As we move into Friday morning, we’re anticipating a lull in the action with a few scattered pockets of flurries or freezing drizzle, in the mean time our second upper level low is rolling in bringing colder air and another burst of light to moderate snow, keeping the flakes on the radar through Friday evening.

When all is set and done most of the region can expect 4-8″ with the higher elevation of the spine of the Greens and Adirondacks picking up 8-10″

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley