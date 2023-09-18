Good Monday morning, friends. You’ll want to make sure you have the rain gear out and ready to go before leaving the house today. We have an area of low pressure to our south and it’s continuing to spread scattered showers our way. Those showers will make for a tough morning drive between ponding/puddling and reductions in visibility. Please drive safe!

Our afternoon will showcase a brief tapering of showers around lunchtime, but then it’s back to some steadier/heavier showers for the mid to late afternoon and evening with highs near 70. Overnight, showers retreat to the North Country, northern Vermont, and northern New Hampshire. Lows will land in the 50s.

Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers from the southern Champlain valley and points north. Elsewhere, it’s just a mostly cloudy day with a stray shower or two.

Nevertheless, this system will offer up quite a bit of rain across the board with southern and eastern Vermont really getting soaked. New Hampshire will also experience a good wallop of rain. Totals will average 1-2″+ through Wednesday morning.