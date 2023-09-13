Good Wednesday morning and happy Hump Day! We’re starting off with a new boundary arriving across the North Country and Upper Valley. It means a wet morning drive with damp roads and slight reductions in visibility. The moisture and clouds are also helping to hold temperatures down into the 50s to mid 60s.

We’ll near 70 for the afternoon as showers thin out and partly to mostly cloudy skies remain. A few breaks of sunshine are possible late in the day, but more noticeable will be the drastic drop in humidity through the evening drive home. Overnight, fog will develop late as temps tank into the 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday, temps will rise into the upper 60s to near 70 with decreasing clouds and a spot mountain shower chance. Otherwise, rainfall totals through Thursday afternoon will average 0.25″ to 0.5″ with most of the rain falling today. Keep dry, stay safe, and make it a wonderful Wednesday!