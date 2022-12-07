Prepare for another wet day of weather as a deteriorating area of low pressure pulls through the North Country and Upper Valley with widely scattered showers.

Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours have averaged anywhere between 0.25″ – 1″, which was to be expected with our first round of moisture. We’re now entering into the second round of moisture this morning with continued scattered showers and cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the 40s.

Our afternoon will offer up a bit of a break in the showers early on followed by a revamping of the action around the evening commute home. Temperatures will top out in lower to middle 50s with southwest-west winds of 5-10 mph.

Rainfall totals will average an additional 0.10″ to 0.25″+. That will bring our average two day rainfall totals to around 1″ or slightly more.

Thursday will feature high pressure building in just to our north allowing partly to mostly cloudy skies, drier weather, and colder temperatures. Northerly breezes filtering into the North Country and Upper Valley will lead to seasonable temps in the middle to upper 30s.