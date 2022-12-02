We have a fantastic Friday forecast for you, but it’s already being overshadowed by what will be the arrival of another potent cold front for Saturday. In the wake of that Saturday front, we’ll experience a sharp drop in temps for Sunday.

Temperatures have tumbled back into the teens and 20s this morning with real feel temps in the single digits and teens from time to time. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are still dangling overhead as well, but there’s high pressure to our south so more breaks of sunshine are likely later in the day.

Speaking of which, the afternoon will feature breezy south winds of 10-20 mph and highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies are likely too. It will look and feel decent for a change as we break that gloomy streak of weather.

Saturday will feature highs near 50, gusty south to northwest winds, and two bouts of rain. One round of rain arrives for the morning with a second, more broken line for the late afternoon. Rainfall totals will average a quick 1/4″ to 1/2″+.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds return with temperatures running in the mid 30s and feels like temps in the 20s. Make sure to bundle up as we conclude the weekend on a very cold note.