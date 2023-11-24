Happy Friday friends! A cold front continues to dissipate across the North Country and Upper Valley this morning but not before providing us with scattered snow showers. Those snow showers may cake up some mountain roads this morning with slippery shoulders to the roads in valley communities. Take it slow, drive safely, and allow for extra time to arrive to your destinations on time.

Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning before dropping into the 20s throughout the afternoon. Accompanying our tumbling temperatures will be gradually clearing skies and a brisk northwest wind. That northwest wind will have us feeling more like the single digits and teens for much of the afternoon. Overnight, winds relax and skies remain mostly clear as lows land in the single digits and teens with just a minor wind chill.

Our weekend will showcase moderating temperatures and a southern ridge of high pressure. Southerly breezes, sunshine and dry weather will help to push temps into the mid 30s Saturday. It’s upper 30s to low 40s for our busy travel day Sunday as roads remain in really good shape. It’s Monday that our next system drops by with a quick wintry mix before flopping over to rain. All in all, enjoy the weekend and the company of others. Happy holidays!