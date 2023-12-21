Good Thursday morning friends. It’s a wicked cold start to the day especially as you factor in a northerly breeze straight out of Canada. Prepare for some brutal wind chills from start to finish today by dressing warmly and dressing in layers. Temperatures are feeling more like the single digits and teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. North winds are gusting anywhere between 15 to 25+ mph.

Our afternoon will feature more sunshine, brisk north winds, and wind chills in the single digits to lower teens. It will be a frigid day overall before those winds start to relax overnight as high pressure builds in. Lows will bottom out in the single digits for many with clear skies and a north wind of 5 to 15 mph.

Friday, high pressure remains in place across the North Country and Upper Valley. This will result in a bright, yet chilly end to the work week. Winds will lighten up, but it will still be cold with highs in the upper 20s. Overnight into Saturday morning, lows will topple into the teens to near 20 degrees with a few fair weather clouds. Make it a great end to the week, friends!