Good Monday morning and happy MLK Jr. Day! Temperatures are feeling like the single digits and teens this morning. Accompanying the cold air are partly cloudy skies and snow showers/flurries leftover from the weekend. Highs will rally into the mid 20s this afternoon with real feel readings in the single digits to middle teens, all as snow showers retreat back to the St. Lawrence River Valley.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, a new system will slide into southern New England with a shield of widespread, light snow. That light snow will arrive in earnest after the morning drive and will continue into the afternoon.

There may also be a few, embedded squallier lines of snow showers moving through for the evening drive home. There will likely be slick and slippery stretches to account for throughout Tuesday before the system exits to the northeast overnight into Wednesday morning.

Snowfall totals will average a widespread 2 to 4 inches from Vermont into New Hampshire. Northern New York will likely experience a dusting to 2 inches. However, lake effect snow will enhance totals in St. Lawrence County with isolated 4 to 8 inch totals closer to the immediate St. Lawrence River Valley.