Tonight and into Monday morning, expect more widespread rain with the potential to bring catastrophic flash flooding. Most of our region will see 2 to even 7 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued most of our region to see a high chance excessive rainfall that can cause flash flooding. The Champlain Valley has never seen us placed in the high category. Monday afternoon could bring heavy rain and a chance for severe thunderstorms. The rain will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. We finally start to dry out Tuesday afternoon for a much better day on Wednesday. Thursday we see rain chances returning but nothing near to what we will see on Monday.