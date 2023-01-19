It’s a quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 20s/30s alongside partly cloudy skies and light north breezes. No big travel concerns as of now, but the evening commute will be a bit different with snow arriving across the North Country and Upper Valley as a winter weather advisory takes effect.

High temperatures will achieve the mid 30s as clouds continue to increase through the afternoon. A rain/snow mix will make its way into southern Vermont and the southern Adirondacks just after lunch time with moderate to heavy snow arriving in the North Country and Upper Valley by the evening commute. Snowfall rates may average 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.

Scattered snow showers will persist through Friday morning before finally tapering late in the day alongside improving road conditions. Snowfall totals will average 4-8″+ in the mountains and portions of the Upper Valley. A solid 2-4″+ will add up in valley locations, but please note that overall totals will be on the higher end of that range making this a moderate snowfall for the area.