Tonight, we are going to have widespread showers throughout the night. We will have a period of heavy rain in the morning, along with gusty winds.

It will go back to lighter rain with some brief breaks in the rain into the afternoon. We will see the rain end on Monday night.

Overnight Monday, we will start to see snow showers, mostly in our western regions. The snow will last until Tuesday evening.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver