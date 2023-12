Starting out, we will have patchy fog for our morning commute, with widespread showers arriving in the late morning to early afternoon. We will start to see showers start to decrease in the overnight hours.

For Thursday, we will have scattered to numerous showers throughout the day, with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s for the high.

We will see rain till Friday and start to transition into snow showers in the overnight hours.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver