Overnight we will have temperatures in the high 40’s to low 50’s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid 70’s for the high. Sunday night might bring some clouds but expect a comfortable night.

Monday the wildfire smoke will reach its peak otherwise it will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures into the mid 70’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver