Good Tuesday morning everyone! Temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s this morning alongside breezy south winds and scattered showers. Those showers could evolve into a brief downpour with a lightning strike or two. However, no severe weather is expected today as a cold front blows by.

More scattered showers will become likely through lunchtime with highs achieving the middle to upper 50s. Once we get behind the front, you’ll notice a cooldown heading into the evening drive home. Driving in some colder air will be brisk west-northwest winds. We’ll tumble into the 40s by the evening commute before landing in the 20s to low 30s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a much brighter day of weather but it may not be the nicest day of weather overall. Gradually clearing skies and drier conditions arrive for midweek but it’s going to be frigid. High temperatures will top out in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s from time to time. Bundle up in that big, bulky winter jacket for Wednesday!