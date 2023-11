Tonight we will have another chilly night as we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures reaching in the low 50’s in the afternoon. We will also have wind gusts in the upper 20’s.

Saturday, we will have scattered showers with temperatures in the low 50’s as well.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver