Temperatures are in the teens and twenties this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies and breezy south winds. The cloudiness and gusty winds are running out ahead of a warm front which is set to move through this morning. Winds will gust up to 35+ mph.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the 50s, continued breezy south winds, and isolated rain showers. Those rain showers will start to roll in by the mid to late afternoon with more widely scattered showers/downpours developing along a cold for the evening commute and sunset.

Rain showers will begin to wane and dissipate after midnight, but a resurgence of those showers will become likely Tuesday morning as a stationary front sets up shop across southern New England. That stalled boundary will help to focus showers and warmth from central Vermont and points south. Drier, cooler weather will reside across the North Country for Tuesday.