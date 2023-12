Tonight: We will have snow start to reach the valley but only amounting to 1 to 3 inches. We will start to clear out in Monday morning.

Monday: A rough messy commute is in store for most of our region as we start to dry out into the afternoon. But in the evening we will have snow back in our region that will last until Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: We will start to dry out throughout the day.

Have a safe Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver