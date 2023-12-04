Good Monday morning friends. We’re waking up to some more wintry weather this morning with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark. You’ll be greeted on area roads with rain and snow showers in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Make sure you’re driving extra safely this morning as roadways are a bit messy especially as you go up in elevation.

Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 30s this afternoon with additional rain and snow showers for the valleys and snow showers for the mountains. There will be some slick/slippery stretches to contend with straight into the evening drive home, again, especially in the mid to high slopes. Outside of a few flurries overnight, it turns quieter with lows in the 20s.

You should expect some refreezing and slick spots for the Tuesday morning drive as we wake up to mostly cloudy skies and a brisk west-northwest wind. That colder breeze will result in a well below average day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, that same west-northwest wind will help to kick up a few mountain snow showers.

Additional snowfall through midweek will average 4 to 8 inches in the Northeast Kingdom and into central/northern New Hampshire. It’s a dusting to 2 inches from the Champlain Valley to the Upper Valley and 2 to 4 more inches in the parts of the North Country. Keep in mind that a bulk of what’s left to add up will fall today with snow showers tapering overnight into Tuesday.