Temperatures are in the 20s to low 30s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers. Snow showers will continue throughout the day with slick travel to follow so make sure to drive safely.

Our afternoon will feature warming temperatures, a transition to a wintry mix late in the day, and tricky travel. Temperatures will start to warm by the evening commute home as we head back close to 40 degrees overnight. This warming will allow our snow showers from the day to develop into a wintry mix late this afternoon followed by a soaking rain for the overnight.

Precipitation starts to let up a little bit for Friday with rain/snow showers continuing through the afternoon. Highs will manage the upper 30s early on, but will take a tumble throughout the day as our system passes through. Leftover snow showers are possible into Saturday morning.

Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2″ in the valleys, 2-4″ in the mid-slopes, and 4-8″ in the high-slopes/peaks/summits. On top of that snow will be a light glaze of ice for portions of the St. Lawrence River Valley and Champlain Valley.

Lastly, all that wintry precipitation will be washed away by 1/2″ to 1″+ of rain. Talk about a very messy situation to wrap up the week. Please remain weather aware!