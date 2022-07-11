We’re kicking off the work week in true summer fashion with a hot and humid day ahead. The heat and humidity will arrive today ahead of a cold front for tomorrow which will likely result in a stormier Tuesday. This morning, there are no showers or storms to contend with. The morning commute looks easy going with temperatures in the 50s/60s.

The afternoon will offer up mostly sunny skies, high thin clouds, highs in the middle to upper 80s, and an uptick in humidity. Dew point temperatures will achieve the 60s by the end of the day which may be just enough moisture to touch off a stray mountain shower for the afternoon.

Overnight into tomorrow morning, a cold front begins to approach from the northwest. It will allow for one round of showers and strong storms during the morning commute. Another round of stronger storms are expected later in the day. Ahead of that cold front, temperatures will spike into the low 80s with high levels of humidity.

The heat and humidity will clash with the cold front allowing for a marginal to slight risk for severe storms. The primary hazards will include heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Rainfall totals will average 1/2″ to 1″ by Wednesday morning. Make sure to remain weather aware Tuesday afternoon!