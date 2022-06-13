We have a fairly quiet week of weather ahead with just a minor disturbance to discuss for Thursday into Friday. Otherwise, the only other system we’re monitoring this week is passing through the Northeast this morning. Showers and storms from Sunday evening our now exiting to the east. In the wake of that low pressure system, temperatures are cooling back into the 50s/60s regionwide with partly cloudy skies to boot.

This afternoon, temperatures soar back into the middle to upper 70s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. Southwest to northwest winds will average 5-10 mph and will help to cool you down a bit if you get a little too warm during the second half of the day. Lastly, dew point temperatures will remain comfortably in the lower to middle 50s so there will not be a lot of humidity to contend with. Overnight, skies keep clear and lows dip into the 50s/60s.

Tuesday will offer up just a few fair weather clouds and slightly cooler highs in the lower to middle 70s. The degree or two loss in temperatures for tomorrow will be due in part to a persistent northwesterly breeze as a high pressure system descends out of Canada. It will aid in keeping our forecast dry and pleasant through Tuesday afternoon/evening. Enjoy!