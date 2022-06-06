The same high pressure that dominate the forecast over the weekend will likely hang tight for another day across New England. It will mean a marvelous start to our Monday and a wonderful beginning to the work week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning alongside mostly clear skies and light south breezes.

The afternoon will offer up partly to mostly sunny skies and an outside, stray sprinkle chance for the St. Lawrence River Valley. Otherwise, our ample amount of sunshine and continued mild breezes will lead to high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It may also feel a bit muggier today as opposed to the weekend forecast. Overnight into tomorrow morning, clouds continue to build as a new front approaches. Lows will tank into the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday, a cold front approaches from the west with warm, humid air ahead of it. Temperatures will manage the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow afternoon with dew points turning sticky. Not to mention, south winds will gust upwards of 35 mph.

The gusty winds, warm air, and higher humidity levels will clash with that incoming cold front by tomorrow afternoon resulting in scattered showers and an isolated strong storm or two. Those strong storms could rile up winds in excess of 45 mph. Other hazards with these storms will include heavy downpours and the chance for small hail. Rainfall totals will, generally, be less than 0.25″.