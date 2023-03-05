A sunny and breezy day awaits to start out the new workweek, but our chances to soak up some rays will, unfortunately, be short lived. This will be the result of a “blocked” pattern for Tuesday through Thursday where multiple weak disturbances will rotate through the region.

This period will present multiple opportunities for the northern Greens and Adirondacks to pick up a few inches of snow, perhaps adding up quite a bit by week’s end in some locations.

As cold air continues to drain into the region Monday morning, temperatures should still rebound a bit under an increasingly strong March sun. The northwest breeze will continue to be present through the daylight hours on Monday making high temperatures in the mid/upper 30’s feel a good 10 degrees or so colder for much of the afternoon. Nonetheless, a decent Monday is on-tap for the entire region with just some mid/high level clouds working into the Adirondacks and southern Greens during the afternoon.

Monday night will likely set up to be the chilliest of the coming nights and will pave the way for a cold Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures struggling out of the mid/upper 20’s regionwide.

A storm system will likely be deflected well to our south very early Tuesday morning as brisk north/northwesterly flow increases due to an encroaching upper level low from the northeast. With relatively moist conditions in the lower levels of the atmosphere, the afternoon/evening hours will likely present our first opportunity to pick up a few inches of snow in the northern Greens and Adirondacks, even an inch or so in the valleys by Tuesday night as well.

As this upper level feature firmly plants itself over the North Atlantic a tight pressure gradient between it and strong high pressure over southcentral Canada will help to create breezy conditions for the midweek period, with several more opportunities for accumulating mountain snows (especially in the Northern Greens/ADK’s). A series of embedded “disturbances” will rotate their way around this system through Friday morning creating the chance of valley snow showers–a few of which could leave light accumulations. Stay tuned to the Skytracker Weather Team this week as details become fined-tuned for Wed/Thu.

By Friday afternoon, we will (hopefully) bust into a bit of sunshine ahead of a larger and potentially more organized system approaching the Northeast for next weekend. Very little consensus exists between long-range computer models at this point in regards to both timing and track, meaning this is a storm that will need to be monitored in the coming days. If you have any travel plans next weekend, just keep an eye to the forecast as we get to midweek.

Cheers to a great week ahead!

-Meteorologist Justin Templer