Our streak of sunny and dry weather is running short as we only have one more day of those weather ingredients to enjoy. Thereafter, the rest of the work week turns a bit more active. This morning, we are anything but active as high pressure descends south out of Canada with quiet weather and clearing skies. Temperatures are in the 50s to lower 60s, too; a very comfortable start to the day.

The afternoon will offer up partly to mostly sunny skies for most. However, there may be a bit more cloud cover across the North Country as that’s where a warm front will lift through today. That warm front will help to direct winds out of the south for the afternoon and when paired with sunshine, temperatures should extend into the low 80s with an added uptick in humidity. Overnight, clouds continue to build as lows tumble into the 60s alongside a stray shower or two.

Thursday will be a more active day of weather. The activity expected includes scattered downpours and strong to severe thunderstorms. We’ll start the day fairly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or two. The afternoon will turn busy with a broken line of scattered downpours and strong/severe thunderstorms. The St. Lawrence River Valley and the rest of the North Country have the best chance to experience a severe storm late tomorrow.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal to slight risk for severe storms in the Empire State for tomorrow afternoon and evening. There’s a non-severe threat for the Green Mountain and Granite States, but we won’t want to let our guard down just in case there’s a spotty strong storm for the evening. Make sure to remain weather aware no matter where you live.