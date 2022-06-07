We have a lot to look out for over the next few days from the North Country to the Upper Valley. Today, we’re monitoring an incoming cold front and by late week we’ll be watching for the potential of a near washout with heavy rain alongside isolated thunderstorms. This morning, there are a few showers combing through the North Country. They will exit by late morning all as we start the day very mild and breezy with temperatures in the 50s/60s. South winds are gusting up to 20 mph.

The afternoon will get even windier, warmer, and a bit muggier ahead of that incoming cold front to our west. South winds will gust upwards of 35+ mph with highs managing the upper 70s to lower 80s. The North Country will likely get in on the isolated thunderstorms and downpours by the mid to late afternoon followed by the Champlain Valley and points east after the evening commute home.

The combination of the heat, humidity, and lift in the atmosphere will provide the opportunity for those thunderstorms to get pretty strong. Winds will already be gusting 35+ mph outside of thunderstorm activity, so gusts within those storms today could easily reach 40+ mph. Take in that lightweight outdoor furniture/decorations and keep a close eye on the trash cans today. There may even be sparse power outages because of how consistently strong those winds will be through the afternoon. Nevertheless, precipitation will exit by Wednesday morning with rainfall totals, generally, less than 0.5″.

Tomorrow, we’ll catch a brief break in the active weather pattern as partly to mostly cloudy skies return along with an isolated sprinkle or two. Our midweek forecast will also feature high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s; just a little bit cooler behind today’s front. We best enjoy Wednesday though because we have a near washout on the way for Thursday.

Have a terrific Tuesday, friends! – Meteorologist Alex Wasilenko