The parade of weather features continue to swing through New England this week and next up is an area of high pressure today. That will be followed by warm and cold frontal passages Thursday into Friday. As for this morning, high pressure is dominating and it’s providing lots of sunshine. The clearer skies overnight have led to a cool morning in the 40s/50s with just a bit of patchy fog in eastern VT and northern NH.

The afternoon will offer up highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s alongside partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. South winds will average 5-10 mph with low levels of humidity. Dew point temperatures will hover in the 50s, which is very comfortable for this time of year. Overnight, lows will dip into the 60s/70s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, a warm front arrives with more heat and humidity. High temperatures will manage the middle to upper 80s with dew point readings in the 70s. It will be feeling more like the Caribbean by the afternoon, but as a warm front collides with that juicy atmosphere it will allow for isolated downpours and strong thunderstorms. The strongest of storms may reside in the Champlain Valley and southern VT.