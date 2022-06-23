A slow moving cold front today will eventually gain a new disturbance on the northern end of the boundary. As this system develops and scoots east, it will provide scattered showers and cloudy conditions for much of our Thursday. This morning, temperatures are in the 50s alongside showers, downpours, and breezy south winds of 15-30 mph. Make sure to have the rain jacket and/or umbrella handy for your morning commute.

The afternoon will feature highs rebounding into the middle to upper 60s and close to 70 degrees from the Champlain Valley and west into the North Country. Elsewhere, lower to middle 70s are likely but no matter where you reside you will likely experience showers today. The heaviest of rain will move through this morning with more widely scattered showers the second half of the day. Overnight, showers thin out quite a bit.

Tomorrow, a trailing disturbance makes quick work of the North Country, Champlain, and Upper Valleys. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected along with a stray shower or sprinkle. Highs will manage the upper 70s to lower 80s as south winds remain in place. Overnight, precipitation shuts off and we start adding up the rain. Storm totals between today and tomorrow night will tally 1/4″ to 1″+ with the highest amounts across the Adriondacks.

The weekend forecast looks much better in terms of sky cover and precipitation chances. Sunshine and dry weather will return Saturday through Sunday, but it will be steamy. Temperatures will manage the middle to upper 80s, if not close to 90 degrees all weekend long. It will also turn humid by Sunday, so be sure to stay hydrated and cool as best you can.